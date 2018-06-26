Pete Davidson Raves Over Ariana Grande In Sweet Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re My Favorite Person’

GOALS! Pete Davidson posted not 1, but 2 sweet tributes to his fiancee, Ariana Grande on her 25th birthday! The comedian shared adorable photos of Ariana in his arms, telling her she’s the ‘most precious angel on earth!’

Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 25, might just be Hollywood’s new IT couple! On her 25th birthday (June 26), the singer was showered with sweet messages from her new fiance. “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm,” the Saturday Night Live comedian wrote under a photo (as seen above) of the pair presumingly backstage at one of her shows. Pete can be seen carrying Ariana on his back in the cute snap as she looks at the camera with an adorable smile.

Then, Pete took to Instagram once again to post a second birthday tribute to his future wife. “One more for the queen,” he began, adding a crown emoji. “Words can’t express what a real f–king treasure this one is,” he continued. This time, Pete uploaded a photo of Ariana in his arms, looking at him with a sweet stare. Check out his second tribute, below!

Just ahead of Ari’s big 2-5, the pair were spotted hand-in-hand on the streets of New York City on June 25. They were on their way to a casual lunch when the paparazzi caught them smiling from ear to ear.

There’s obviously a good reason these two are smiling extra big these days. As you may know, Pete proposed to Ari with a massive diamond ring, which cost a whopping $93,000. The diamond was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler, Greg Yuna.

Ariana previously dated rapper Mac Miller, 26, who she split from just days before the news about her romance with Davidson broke. Meanwhile, Davidson recently split with his girlfriend, actress Cazzie David, 24, after nearly two years of dating. He recently had a tattoo of David’s face covered up on his right forearm.

The coverup came after Pete got two tattoos dedicated to his fiancée. First, he got the bunny ears from the cover of Ari’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear. Then, he tatted Ari’s initials on his thumb. — Two bold moves for a relationship that began in May. But, hey, you can’t fight the feeling of love, right?