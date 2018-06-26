Pete Davidson ‘Getting Annoyed’ By Haters & Friends Teasing Him About His Love For Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson wants haters to stop telling him that he and Ariana Grande are moving too fast! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why it’s really starting to bother him!

To all of you naysayers out there, Pete Davidson, 24, has had enough! As many of you may know, he and Ariana Grande, 24, got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, and fans have not been shy about sharing their opinions, especially after Ariana revealed she has a song dedicated to Pete on her upcoming album Sweetener. “‘Pete’ girl we know you love him, but are you dumb,” one fan said. Yikes! “Pete is in genuine love with Ariana and tired of all their haters. Pete thinks Ariana is the hottest girl in the entire world and he swears he would marry her tomorrow or anyplace, anytime,” a source close to the SNL star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Sadly, it’s not just fans who are on the fence about their relationship. “Pete is starting to get annoyed by friends who tease him about Ariana and family members who feel his relationship is superficial or won’t last,” our insider added. At this point, Pete and Ariana’s love is evident. “I feel like I won a contest,” Pete said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m f**king lit, Jimmy,” Pete continued. He also took to Instagram on June 26 to give his fiancée a special birthday shoutout. “Happy Birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm,” Pete captioned the post.

And while the two have yet to set a date, Ariana has a lot planned for the special day. “She’s been dreaming about getting married forever. She said for a long time that she wants her brother Frankie to be the one to walk her down the aisle. And, she wants her dogs to be included somehow too. She has 9 rescue dogs, so it’ll be a very wild wedding, but Ariana doesn’t care,” another source shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY. Well, we can’t wait!