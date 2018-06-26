Nicki Minaj: Why She Isn’t Surprised Cardi B Lied About Her Wedding — It’s For ‘Attention’

Cardi B revealed she kept her and Offset’s wedding a secret for privacy reasons, however, Nicki Minaj is NOT buying it! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what Nicki thinks is the real reason!

After TMZ broke the news that Cardi B and Offset have been married since September 2017, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to give an explanation. “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep to myself,” Cardi said. And while, this seems like a valid reason for the secret wedding, Nicki Minaj thinks there was another motive. “Nicki is not surprised Cardi covered up this wedding and lied about it to everyone. This is a much better way to play the game, this way she gets the maximum attention,” a source close to Nicki tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nicki’s not mad at it though, she’s impressed by how slick Cardi can be,” the insider continued. Although it’s true that, revealing their wedding months later has caused a lot of buzz, we don’t think it was planned. For those of you who don’t know, around the time that Offset publicly popped the question back in October, the Migos rapper was later accused of stepping out on Cardi and fathering a child with Celina Powell. So, it’s safe to assume Cardi didn’t want to share details about their wedding out of fear she’d be judged! We totally get it. Plus, she’s currently pregnant with her and Offset’s first child together.

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Cardi and Offset, and we can’t wait to see them tie the knot again! We’re also happy to hear Nicki isn’t throwing too much shade considering the fact that she and Cardi seemingly squashed their rumored beef at the Met Gala on May 7. Let’s just hope her thoughts on their wedding doesn’t rub Cardi the wrong way.