Nick Young Kisses Baby Mama Keonna Green At NBA Awards After Cheating On Iggy With Her

Look away, Iggy! Nick Young and GF/baby mama Keonna Green made their red carpet debut since reuniting at the 2018 NBA Awards. Keonna is mom to Nick’s two kids and the woman Nick cheated on Iggy with!

Through it all, Nick Young, 33, and Keonna Green, 28, are still going strong! The couple looked so in love on the red carpet at the 2018 NBA Awards. Nick had his arm wrapped around Keonna and kissed her forehead as they posed for photos together. Keonna looked stunning in a white bra top and lace pants with a silk robe. Nick had so much swag in a mesh shirt and leather pants. Their very public lovefest comes after a long and tumultuous road full of drama. Nick was engaged to Iggy Azalea, 28, when he got Keonna, whom he’s dated on and off since high school, pregnant with their second child, Navi, in 2016. They also have an older son named Nick Jr.

Iggy called off the engagement in June 2016 after a video surfaced of Nick allegedly bragging about cheating on her. Shortly after the split was announced, Keonna revealed she was 22 weeks pregnant with Nick’s child. Keonna didn’t regret sleeping with Nick because it was all in the name of love. “I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman,” she told Us Weekly in 2016. “[We reconnected romantically] last year, around September…we got caught up in the moment and it just happened.”

Nick and Keonna have since reunited for good. Keonna was by Nick’s side as his team, the Golden State Warriors, won another NBA Championship in June 2018. She is constantly posting cute photos with Nick. On Valentine’s Day, Nick gifted Keonna with roses that spelled out “I love you.” She posted a sweet Instagram photo and wrote, “The Feeling is mutual.”