Meghan Markle Wears Pink Prada Dress While Out With Queen & Prince Harry

Meghan, Harry and The Queen all looked prim and proper at the Queen’s Young Leaders Reception on June 26. Get the details on Meghan’s look below.

The Devil doesn’t wear Prada…..the Duchess does! Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, looked gorgeous in a pink Prada outfit at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Young Leaders ceremony on June 26. The top was slightly off-the-shoulder, just like her wedding dress, with buttons on the bodice. The skirt was midi length, and flared out. She wore nude pantyhose and black Aquazzura slingback heels. Stunning! She loves this light pink color and has worn it on multiple occasions!

At the ceremony, Prince Harry spoke to the crowd: “It’s an honour to be here today to recognise and celebrate this year’s Queen’s Young Leaders. This programme was launched four years ago in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s service to the Commonwealth and Her belief in young people as a force for positive change. As many of you know, this is the last year of The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards, but the legacy of the programme will no doubt carry on for generations to come.”

He continued, “This is not the last you will hear from me. Earlier this year, I was honoured to have been named The Queen’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and I am committed to supporting the legacy of The Queen’s Young Leaders and the 1.4 billion Commonwealth youth. I guess you can say you’re stuck with me. I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around The Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of The Royal Family. We look forward to meeting many of you this evening — but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday, too.”