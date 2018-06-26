Mac Miller ‘Finally Moving On’ From Ariana Grande: He’s Not Even ‘Spending Energy’ Missing Her

Ariana Grande who? Yep, it seems Mac Miller is finally over his ex who got engaged to Pete Davidson weeks after their split and we have the EXCLUSIVE reasons why.

Mac Miller, 26, isn’t losing any sleep over Ariana Grande and he definitely won’t be reaching out to her on her 25th birthday. That’s what we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned from one of his pals who has spilled the beans to HollywoodLife. On June 26, the “No More Tears Left To Cry” singer welcomed in her birthday and within minutes of the clock striking midnight her fiancé Pete Davidson, 24, gushingly paid tribute to his “precious angel.” But Mac won’t be doing any such thing.

A source close to the rapper told us, “Mac will not be reaching out to Ariana to wish her a happy birthday today. He is finally moving on from their breakup as she has made it very clear that she has done the same.” And how is he getting over his ex-girlfriend of nearly two years less than two months after news broke of their split on May 9? To quote Rihanna’s hit song, “Work, work, work.” The pal said, “Mac has thrown himself into work, building new relationships, and is not looking back. He is not feeling sorry for himself, nor is he even spending much energy missing her anymore – especially not today.” Ouch!

We doubt that Ariana is losing any sleep over his silence either. She’s so loved up at the moment with her Saturday Night Live beau, Pete. He posted another birthday message to her on his Instagram page, captioning a photo of them snuggling up to each other, “One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f***ing treasure this one is.” She replied to his initial post, writing, “I love you so much.” And even actress Taraji P. Henson was impressed with the couple’s love fest. She wrote underneath one of Pete’s posts, “Y’all cute.” Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino is also on board with the Pete and Ari romance. She wrote, “I love your love!!” What a difference two months make!