Carmelo Anthony Raves Over La La On Her 39th Bday: Did They Secretly Get Back Together?

For La La Anthony’s birthday, her estranged husband Carmelo Anthony gifted her love, calling her ‘remarkable’ while saying he will always ‘admire and cherish’ her. Is there a chance that these two have reunited?

“I want to acknowledge A VERY SPECIAL PERSON on A VERY SPECIAL DAY!!!” Carmelo Anthony, 34, said on June 25, posting a picture of La La Anthony to his Instagram in celebration of his wife’s 39th birthday. “It’s very hard to put in words how special of a person you are. Your hard work, your perseverance, your commitment, tour heart is something that I will always admire and cherish. The way you hold our family down is remarkable.”

“I know you’ve been through a lot,” Melo added, in what might be considered an understatement, since these two split in April 2017 after seven years of marriage. “Somethings people just would never understand. To have you by my side regardless of Good Or Bad, through thick and thin is something I will never take advantage of. I can go on and on, but at the end of the day, to make a long story short, HAPPY BORN DAY!!! Love You.” Melo seems more than ready to fix his broken marriage with La La, but this is far from the first time that the Oklahoma City Thunder star has gone gaga over La La online.

On Valentine’s Day, he posted a picture of him and La La together, saying “MINE FOREVER!!!” This declaration of love came after Melo went wild over a picture La La posted to her Instagram account. Though La La’s known for posting some smoldering shots to her account, her Jan. 25 shot showed her posing in a red hoodie and fur-lined PVC coat. It still did the trick on Melo, as he said “Now We Talking” in the comments section.

Sadly, it seems that La La’s not open to the idea of reconciling right now. “No. I’m just really, just open to focusing on … my son and what he’s doing,” the Power star told Us Weekly at the start of June, saying that instead of dating or trying to work things out with Melo, she’d rather be a good mom to her 11-year-old boy, Kiyan Anthony. “That’s where I put my energy and my focus right now. With all of my workload and my son’s schedule, I really don’t have time for anything else.”

For La La’s birthday, she wanted to do something special for the family of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. The 15-year-old boy was dragged out of Bronx deli on June 20 and stabbed to death by a group of men. On June 25, La La and her husband paid their respects to the family after hearing that Lesandro was a huge Melo fan. “This is what I wanted to do for my birthday today,” La La said of the visit, per TMZ. “Thank you to the gram for connecting me to this family. I wanted to offer our love and support to Lesandro ‘Junior’s’ family. His sister reached out and told me he loved Melo.”