Kylie Jenner Vs. Rihanna — Who Rocks Sexy Gold Shadow Better?

Kylie and Rihanna are both about to drop some amazing new eyeshadows within their cosmetics lines — which one do you like better?

It’s a gold shimmer shadow battle, and we can’t pick a fave! Both Kylie Jenner and Rihanna are about to drop some GORGEOUS eyeshadow shades. “10 dayz til you can get some #MOROCCANSPICE. The eyeshadow palette is out next Fri July 6th,” RiRi wrote on Instagram on June 26. The collection features the eyeshadow palette, a Flyliner eyeliner pen, an eyeshadow primer, and two eyeshadow brushes. The palette features 16 shades, with a few different finishes. The brand revealed, “Moroccan Spice serves up a dash of matte, satin, pearl, metallic, and shimmer finishes to satisfy every craving.” You can get the palette early by stopping by one of the NYC pop up shops on July 27, 28, and 29th!

Kylie first teased her new palette on Insta on June 23: “welcoming the SORTA SWEET palette to the @kyliecosmetics fam ✨ my brand new eyeshadow palette launches in 5 DAYS! See you guys June 28th for the drop xoooo p.s. what do you guys think about the new black packaging?” Since then, she says she has been “currently living in my brand new SORTA SWEET palette.” Her eyeshadow palette has 9 shades — 3 shimmer and 6 matte. You can create so many different looks with these colors!

We love both Kylie Cosmetics AND Fenty Beauty and we just can’t pick a fave! Both ladies look so lovely as the models for their new shadows. You can buy Kylie’s palette first, but don’t forget about RiRi’s amazing new collection.