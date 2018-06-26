See Pics
Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Body Is Perfection In Tight Leather Pants For Date Night With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner in Leather Pants
Ooh la la! Kylie Jenner rocked a pair of tight leather pants for a date night with Travis Scott, and her post-baby body looks better than ever! See pics of her sexy outfit here!

She may have already had her baby, but Kylie Jenner‘s still glowing! The new mom’s post-baby body, just four months after giving birth, is total perfection. Kylie rolled up to Poppy in Los Angeles on June 25 looking like a total dime for a date night with boyfriend Travis Scott. wearing a pair of skintight leather pants paired with a baggy white blouse. Only she could rock leather pants for a casual night out that well! The happy couple/new parents were spotted leaving the nightclub, all smiles as they headed to their car. Look good, feel good, right?

Kylie’s outfit was adorable. Her shiny leather pants featured a gold belt that matched her manicure. And her blouse was an off-the-shoulder number that showed just a hint of her stomach. She’s gotten more and more bold about showing off her body lately. While she’s favored baggy tracksuits from time to time, it’s all about the crop tops now!

Just a few days before her LA date night, Kylie posted a hot pic to her Instagram story showing her impressive abs in a lime green crop top and matching pencil maxi skirt. Honestly, how did her body bounce back that quickly?? She hasn’t been shy about showing it off at all. Just a month after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster into the world, Kylie posed for a selfie in just a thong and a crop top! See more examples of her bold post-baby style HERE.

We seriously can’t wait to see what Kylie wears for her next date night with Travis! Leather jumpsuit? Just a bikini top? It’s all possible!