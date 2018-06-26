Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Takes The Hottest Bikini Mirror Selfies?

Kylie and Kendall Jenner love a good mirror selfie! The ‘KUWTK’ stars frequently show off their incredible bikini bods on Instagram, but who does it better?! Take a look at the gallery below to decide!

The KarJenner girls are always bikini ready, so it’s no surprise that their Instagrams are filled with insanely hot mirror selfies. Back in November 2017, Kendall Jenner, 22, shared a gorgeous shot of herself in teeny weeny yellow bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas for pal Hailey Baldwin’s 21st birthday. The bikini showed off her perfect model figure, and we’re obsessed! But, instead of using an iPhone, Kendall used a Kodak disposable camera, making the pic all the more iconic.

However, Kylie Jenner, 20, isn’t going to let her big sis out do her. The lip kit mogul took to Instagram back in January of last year, months before little Stormi Webster came along, to share a photo of herself and her bestie Jordyn Woods dressed in extremely sexy black bikinis. I mean, it wasn’t even summer and her body looked phenomenal! Plus, having Jordyn in the photo with her made it twice as good. Can we say friendship goals?! In 2016, on December 31, Kylie shared another mirror selfie in a green velvet two-piece captioned, “last bathroom selfie of the year,” and we can’t think of a better way to kick off 2017!

In that same month of Kylie and Jordyn’s selfie, Kendall followed suit by posting another mirror selfie in a black and white string swimsuit. But this time, Kenny stepped up the look by pulling on the strap of her bikini bottoms giving fans an even hotter look at her curves. “You have an amazing body. True perfection. You’re a literal goddess,” one fan commented on the post, and we have to agree!