Jimmy Fallon Finally Fights Back With Anti-Trump Monologue After POTUS Tells Him ‘Be A Man’

Jimmy Fallon as stayed away from attacking Donald Trump in his monologues, but now the gloves are off after the president sent out a mean tweet dissing him. We’ve got what Jimmy said in response.

While almost all late night hosts have had scathing monologues attacking President Donald Trump and his antics, Jimmy Fallon has tried his best to stay apolitical and non-divisive. So you’d think Trump would want to keep The Tonight Show host on his good side, right? Wrong, because everything Trump does seems to be the opposite of common sense, he attacked Jimmy in a mean tweet, taunting him to “be a man” on June 24. Now the NBC host has had enough and is coming for Trump in a scorched Earth monologue on his June 25 show.

“Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout out to our show’s number one fan – the President of the United States! As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working,” Jimmy joked upon opening the telecast.

“When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do.’ Then I thought, ‘Wait – shouldn’t HE have more important things to do?’ He’s the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?!” Jimmy continued.

“But this is a real tweet from the president. He wrote…“@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!’ he said in a Trump-esque voice while showing the graphic of the actual tweet. Jimmy famously took heat in 2016 when then-candidate Trump appeared on his show and got softball questions and let Jimmy run his hands through his infamous hair. That’s something he later regretted.

“That’s real. It’s crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players,” Jimmy joked. “Well, in response, I made a donation in Trump’s name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or ‘RAICES.'” Jimmy had previously revealed that news in his Twitter response to Trump. “When Trump heard, he was like, ‘I love RAICES – they’re my favorite peanut butter cup.’ There’s no wrong way to eat a RAICES,” he then snarked.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Then Jimmy finally let loose on the president. “Let’s get to some real news here. A new poll found that 58 percent of Americans think President Trump is intelligent. In response, Trump was like, ‘Ok, what did the other 58 percent say?'” Badum-bum. He continued on, “And today at the White House, Trump met with the King and Queen of Jordan. Which got awkward when Trump thanked the King of Jordan for giving us Michael.”

He soldiered on with his disses, adding “Oh, this is a big story. This weekend, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia. It turns out the server asked her what she wanted as an appetizer, and out of habit, she refused to answer. Actually, the president responded on Twitter to the restaurant, which is called the Red Hen. Again, this is real. Trump tweeted, “The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” and showed the actual tweet.

“So, if you’ve ever read a Yelp review and thought, “Who’s got the time to write this?” The answer is: the President of the United States,” he added. Bravo Jimmy!