Janoris Jenkins: Dead Body Allegedly Found At NY Giants Player’s NJ Home

A dead body was found inside the home of New York Giants player, Janoris Jenkins, according to a shocking new report. Here’s what we know…

A dead body was found at the New Jersey home of New York Giants cornerback, Janoris Jenkins, 29, according to TMZ. The NFL pro was reportedly not home at the time at worker inside discovered the body in the basement. Major Crimes Unit is currently at the home and the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

Jenkins was out of state when the body was found, a source tells the site, adding that members of the athlete’s camp are aware of the situation. Information involving the alleged victim’s identity or cause of death are unknown at this time.

This story is still developing…