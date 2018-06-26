Iggy Azalea Glad ‘Serial Cheater’ Nick Young’s ‘Not Her Problem’ After Seeing Him With Keonna Green

Nick Young made his relationship with baby mama Keonna Green red carpet official at the NBA Awards. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how ex fiancée Iggy Azalea is glad to be rid of him.

Iggy Azalea was absolutely heartbroken when then-fiance Nick Young got his baby mama Keonna Green pregnant again in 2016 while still engaged to the raoper. Now that time has passed, the 28-year-old is glad she’s not with a guy who could so blatantly cheat on her. Still, it had to hurt watching Swaggy P kissing and putting on PDA with Keonna when he brought her to the NBA Awards on June 25. “Iggy would never in a million years take Nick back but that doesn’t mean seeing him all happy and in love with Keonna is easy. She knew they were together but this is the first time she’s seen pictures of them and it’s brought back a lot of horrible memories,” a source close to Iggy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Nick, 33, and on-again off-again girlfriend Keonna were on a break when he took up with the Australian rapper. After they got engaged, Swaggy got involved in a cheating scandal where he seemed to confess infidelities to then-Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell in a video that leaked in March of 2016. The couple ended up on the rocks but she stood by him. Iggy then suffered even further humiliation when it was revealed in June of that year that he’d impregnated Keonna, with who he already shared son Nick Jr., 6.. That was just too big a violation of trust for the “Fancy” rapper to ignore and she finally dumped him once and for all.

“Nick did Iggy so dirty and it’s like there are no consequences for him, it still makes Iggy’s blood boil. She feels sorry for Keonna too because she knows Nick is a serial cheater, a leopard doesn’t change his spots. Iggy’s still got a lot of anger towards Nick for treating her so badly, so more than anything she’s just glad Nick’s not her problem anymore,” our insider continues.

Karma never really came for Nick, as his lifeh as just gotten better since his split with Iggy. He welcomed a healthy baby girl with Keonna in Oct. of 2016, and in the summer of 2017 had the best fortune ever in being traded from the Lakers to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The team just won their third NBA championship in four years earlier this month, meaning Swaggy is getting a coveted NBA title ring and will have bragging rights of being a league champ for the rest of his career. He and Keonna are happier than ever while Iggy is still single.