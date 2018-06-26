Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Why She’s ‘Ecstatic’ He’s Finally Got Selena Gomez ‘Out Of His System’

Hailey Baldwin seems to have cured Justin Bieber of Selena Gomez! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Hailey has helped him move on and why their relationship is stronger than ever!

They say, the only way to forget about an ex is to date someone else. This has certainly worked for Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, because to him, Selena Gomez, 25, is a thing of the past! And, although he and Hailey briefly dated in 2016, their second chance appears to be the real deal! “Hailey and Justin have a very long and complicated history, but this time around things are really different and Hailey’s sure it’s because he’s finally got Selena out of his system. It’s like he was never fully over Selena before, always romanticizing what he had with her to the point that no one else could compete,” a source close to Hailey tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

That certainly seems to be true as Justin has dated a few women since Selena, including Baskin Champion, however no one has stuck! “Hailey’s ecstatic he got back with Selena and let that play out. It was painful at the time, but now she feels like it’s the reason they finally have a real shot. She feels like it all happened for a reason,” the insider added. By the looks of their recent outings, it’s clear Hailey and Justin are serious. I mean, they can’t keep their hands off each other!

On June 22, the lovebirds were spotted making out in an NYC park and Justin was also spotted caressing Hailey’s butt. We think it’s time for them to get a room. “One of their issues the last time they were together was that things were so unclear. Justin was all about flying under the radar and there were times they fought about it. Now, he’s practically smothering her in PDA, and it’s all to prove that he’s so devoted to her. Hailey’s thrilled this Justin is finally treating her the way she deserves to be treated,” the source continued. Well, we couldn’t be happier for them!