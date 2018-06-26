Drake Still Finds Nicki Minaj’s Style ‘Sexy AF’ — He Would Hook Up With Her Anytime

Nicki Minaj had an awkward camel toe moment at the BET Awards on June 24 during her performance, however, Drake is here for it! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he loves the wardrobe malfunction and her style in general!

Drake is Nicki Minaj’s biggest fan! If you keep up with either rapper, you know they have quite a history. From their feud in the past, their rumored romance, Drake’s beef with Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, to their many collaborations including “No Frauds,” it’s clear these two are always going to be in each other’s lives. So, it’s no surprise that when everyone trolled Nicki for her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the BET Awards on June 24, Drake would come to her defense. “Drake thinks Nicki’s style and her camel toe are sexy AF. He thinks she is beautiful, talented, and confident enough to rock an outfit even if it highlights her camel toe,” a source close to Drake tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

For those of you who need a refresher, it all happened when Nicki took the stage at the Staples Center to perform “Chun-Li” and “Rich Sex”. However, her red latex body suit was hugging her in all the WRONG places. She even placed her hand over her private area in hopes of hiding it. But, fans were quick to point it out. “When he saw her BET outfit he was majorly turned on. He thought she looked great,” our insider added.

“Drake thinks Nicki is the only rapper that always looks sexy no matter what she wears. He would still hook-up with Nicki anytime,” the source continued. Talk about determination! “Drake has always felt Nicki was wifey material and her style choices are always sexy,” the source said. We definitely agree.

In the past Nicki has denied Drake, but maybe this time things will be different! Plus, she’s single! As many of you may know, she recently got out of a relationship with Nas.