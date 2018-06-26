Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Drake Still Finds Nicki Minaj’s Style ‘Sexy AF’ — He Would Hook Up With Her Anytime

Drake & Nicki Minaj
Drake & Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Model Sofia Richie suffers a camel toe bikini wardrobe malfunction after jet skiing in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1637960 081217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Khloe Kardashian, sporting an Adidas onesie and strappy sandals, arrives with Kourtney Kardashian at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California after attending fashion week in New York. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1129406 160915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.

Nicki Minaj had an awkward camel toe moment at the BET Awards on June 24 during her performance, however, Drake is here for it! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he loves the wardrobe malfunction and her style in general!

Drake is Nicki Minaj’s biggest fan! If you keep up with either rapper, you know they have quite a history. From their feud in the past, their rumored romance, Drake’s beef with Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, to their many collaborations including “No Frauds,” it’s clear these two are always going to be in each other’s lives. So, it’s no surprise that when everyone trolled Nicki for her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the BET Awards on June 24, Drake would come to her defense. “Drake thinks Nicki’s style and her camel toe are sexy AF. He thinks she is beautiful, talented, and confident enough to rock an outfit even if it highlights her camel toe,” a source close to Drake tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

For those of you who need a refresher, it all happened when Nicki took the stage at the Staples Center to perform “Chun-Li” and “Rich Sex”. However, her red latex body suit was hugging her in all the WRONG places. She even placed her hand over her private area in hopes of hiding it. But, fans were quick to point it out. “When he saw her BET outfit he was majorly turned on. He thought she looked great,” our insider added.

“Drake thinks Nicki is the only rapper that always looks sexy no  matter what she wears. He would still hook-up with Nicki anytime,” the source continued. Talk about determination! “Drake has always felt Nicki was wifey material and her style choices are always sexy,” the source said. We definitely agree.

Nicki Minaj
REX/Shutterstock

In the past Nicki has denied Drake, but maybe this time things will be different! Plus, she’s single! As many of you may know, she recently got out of a relationship with Nas.