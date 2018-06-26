5 Stars Looking Sexy In Off-The-Shoulder Bikinis: Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian & More

It’s officially summer and this year’s hottest trend is off-the-shoulder bikinis! Your favorite stars are rocking the sultry suits, from Emily Ratajowski to Kourtney Kardashian! See the sexiest shoulder-baring bikinis!

Bikini season it here and Hollywood’s hottest stars are getting creative when it comes to their poolside attire! This year, celebs like Olivia Culpo, 26, Emily Ratajkowski, 27, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are owning the off-the-shoulder trend. From ruffled sleeves, to caged tops, and colorful patterns, these stunning stars are major style standouts this summer! See the best off-the-shoulder bikinis celebrities are rocking right now by clicking through our attached gallery!

One of our favorite style stars who knows how to rock anything she puts on is Olivia Culpo. The fashion maven is the queen of off-the-shoulder bikinis. Olivia took her travels to Kotor Bay, Montenegro in late June (2018), where she went boating with friends in a black, off-the-shoulder Calzedonia bikini. The Italian beachwear line, often worn by A-list stars, looked beautiful on Olivia’s tiny frame. The sultry suit had ruffled detail on its sleeves and bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian is another star who loves should-baring suits. And, we don’t blame her — More skin, the better! The mother of three works so hard to maintain her killer body, and this trend is the perfect summer swimsuit for her!

And, we can’t talk swimsuits without mentioning Emily Ratajkowski, who has her own line of sultry suits, Inamorata Swim. The model practically lives in bikinis, so this is the perfect business venture for her. While she’s used to rocking all types of suits — bikinis, one-pieces, cut-out two-pieces and more — Emily loves her off-the-shoulder styles. She’s even worn her signature off-shoulder, polkadot bikini top as part of her streetwear!

Check out all of these stars and more, including model Devon Windsor, 24, in our attached gallery!