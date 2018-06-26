Cardi B Flaunts Massive Baby Bump Doing Raunchy Dance After Confirming Secret Wedding

Cardi B’s baby is almost here and she is HAPPY! She did a raunchy dance in a bump-hugging red dress after admitting that she secretly married Offset last fall.

Cardi B is in a really good mood after revealing that she’s been secretly married to baby daddy Offset since last fall. The 25-year-old rap superstar did a raunchy dance in an Instagram video, wearing a skin-tight red dress that hugged her huge baby belly. She was literally feeling herself big time! Cardi shimmied, shook her butt, ran her hands up and down her body and pulled off a ton of super sexy moves along to her tune “I Like It.” Cardi is seen wearing a plunging low-cut red gown that shows off plenty of cleavage and has her hair and makeup done up super glam.

Maybe she was planning on hitting up some BET Awards after parties with husband Offset, 26, after he performed with Migos at the show on June 24. She didn’t accompany him to the telecast on June 24, but she certainly looked like she was heading out in public somewhere for the amount that she’s done up. Cardi has posted videos complaining about how clothes are so uncomfortable in her finals weeks of pregnancy and that she didn’t want to have to go the trouble of dressing up and looking camera ready. But she certainly made an exception.

Cardi captioned the video “HAPPY ! HAPPY ! HAPPY !” and she sure has a lot to celebrate. Not only is her baby almost here, the weight of having to hide that she secretly married Offset in a Sept, 2017 undercover ceremony is off her shoulders. After TMZ unearthed a marriage certificate on June 25, Cardi confessed that the pair secretly wed last fall. The tied the knot a month before he got down on one knee and proposed to her during an October concert! But he did it so she could have that special moment a girl dreams of.

Cardi wrote, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep to myself! Getting married was one of those moments!,” she wrote in the tweet. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!” AWWW!!!