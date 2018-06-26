Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian: Shocking Lawsuit Alleges He Threatened Suicide After Their Breakup

This is wild. A new lawsuit claims that Rob Kardashian threatened suicide to ‘manipulate’ Blac Chyna after she dumped him. Yikes.

This is horrible! Blac Chyna, 30, made some serious claims in her amended lawsuit against Rob Kardashian, 31, and his family, alleging that he “is an abuser intent on destroying” her. In the lawsuit, Chy alleges Rob threatened to kill himself multiple times in order to “manipulate her” after she left him and the home they shared in December 2016. Bossip obtained copies of alleged text messages between Rob and Chyna, in which the KUWTK star allegedly appears to threaten his life after Blac ignores him. Then, also according to Bossip, in Chyna’s new court papers, she claims Rob said he was going to kill himself after she didn’t thank him on social media for a Ferrari, and he texted her holding a handful of pills to try to make her respond to him.

Along with these allegations, the outlet adds that Blac claims Rob also was physically abused, alleging he once knocked her on the floor in front of her son, King Cairo, and she was left in pain and had difficulty walking. Blac isn’t only throwing accusations at Rob — she’s also coming after his family. The site claims Blac’s suit accuses the Kardashian family – specifically Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kylie – of intentionally killing the second season of Rob & Blac to destroy Chyna’s career. Blac Chyna wants her day in court with this family, and is suing Rob for “assault, battery, domestic violence, distributing sexually explicit materials and more for allegedly physically abusing his daughter’s mother, leaking nude images of her and releasing her medical information online after they broke up,” the site claims. The two continue to *peacefully* co-parent their daughter Dream, and they reached a custody agreement in Sept. 2017.

This isn’t the first time Blac has come after Rob and his family with accusations of this kind. She filed a lawsuit in Oct. 2017, claiming she suffered “significant damages” at the fault of the KarJenner family, and calling them “vindictive.” In this filing, Blac alleged that Rob was abusive, too, and had threatened suicide, as well. In response to those allegations, the Kardashian family lawyer told TMZ, “We have witness statements and other evidence which will demonstrate conclusively that it is Chyna — not Rob — who is the violent and aggressive abuser.”