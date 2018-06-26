Fabio & Ben Savage Look Like They Haven’t Aged A Day & Are Giving Us ’90s Vibes In New Pic

We just did a double take! ‘Boy (and Girl) Meets World’ star Ben Savage took a pic with iconic male model Fabio, and they truly look the same as they did in the 90s. See the wild pic here!

Did we just take a ride in a time machine? Because Fabio and Ben Savage look like they just stepped out of the 90s in a new pic Ben posted on Instagram. The 90s icons apparently ran into each other at La Conversation, a breakfast joint in West Hollywood, on June 25 and snagged a quick pic together. If you had said this was taken circa 1999, we would have questioned the outfits, but still believed you. These dudes haven’t aged a day! Take a look at the pic of them above from the 90s, and scroll down to see them in the present day. Wild, right? Fabio is 59 and Ben is 37!

We saw Ben grow up on screen as Cory Matthews in the classic ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, which ended in 2000 after seven seasons. On the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World, Cory and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) came back as the parents this time around, which blew 90s kids minds. Girl Meets World ended in 2017. So we’re used to seeing adult Ben. It’s just crazy seeing him next to Fabio! They both truly haven’t aged at all. While you youngins’ are surely familiar with Ben because of Girl, you might need to learn a thing or two about Fabio.

Before there was Derek Zoolander, before Tyson Beckford and way before Anwar Hadid, there was Fabio — the ultimate male model. Fabio made ladies swoon with his flowing, long locks and penchant to go shirtless, or at least show a healthy dose of skin. He was famously the spokesman for I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! in the mid-90s, and was the original Old Spice guy before Isaiah Mustafa took over. Trust us when we say that it’s utterly incredible that he still looks that fab.

Now, could these two please get a sitcom together? We’ll be watching!