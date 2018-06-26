Bella Thorne ‘Upset’ She Finds Out Her Show Is Canceled Online — ‘I Woulda Liked A Phone Call’

Well this is just sad! Bella Thorne’s show ‘Famous in Love’ has reportedly been cancelled by Freeform and the actress claims she only found out about it online. We’ve got her scathing response.

There’s nothing like finding out you’re out of a job by reading about it online. That’s what actress Bella Thorne claims happened with the alleged cancellation of her Freeform show Famous in Love on June 26 after two seasons. The 20-year-old took to Twitter to proclaim, “If this is how I find out our show is canceled…I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe,” along with a link to an article that said the Disney owned network had axed her show. While Freeform hasn’t commented on the cancellation news, our sister site TV Line reported that it was canned because of expenses and that the program’s “SVOD partner Hulu declining to assist with additional financing.”

Bella played Paige, an unknown college student who auditioned for a blockbuster film franchise and landed the lead role. Her character navigated the ups and downs of massive fame, and the second season finale ended with a cliffhanger, meaning fans will be left with unanswered plot twists if the show is indeed not returning. “All bets are off. The writers’ room did a great job of leaving us with a ton of cliffhangers that will pay off fairly early next season,” TV Line was told about how the show ended with a mystery character being taken from a hotel on a stretcher.

We’ve reached out to Freeform about the cancellation reports and Bella’s claim that she was never informed that her program was coming to a sudden end. This would be the second cancellation of a high-profile Freeform show, as the network is ending Shadowhunters after season 3B is done airing. However fans of that show will get some closure as a two-hour wrap-up film is in the works for 2019. At this point there’s no word on the fate of Famous in Love or if any other network or streaming servie will come to its rescue. If it really is done for good, Bella found out in such a heartbreaking way. No actor likes to have a steady paycheck come to an end, but finding out about it second hand seems so cold.