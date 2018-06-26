Bella & Gigi Hadid In Denim Hot Pants: Who Wore It Better?

It’s a sister showdown! Both Bella and Gigi Hadid were spotted rocking denim short-shorts, and they obviously both looked fab. But we have to ask — who wore it better?

Their personal styles couldn’t be more different, but Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid still favor some of the same wardrobe staples! The sisters were both spotted beating the summer heat in New York City and Los Angeles in a pair of classic denim shorts. Of course, they went for the Daisy Dukes version! Gigi made hers a part of a casual outfit while traveling. The supermodel rocked the distressed hot pants with a white tank top and pink sneakers while she rolled a suitcase into a hotel. The perfect low-key outfit for a stressful day of traveling!

Bella’s pair were part of her look for a morning of running errands in NYC. Her oversized pair were totally short, but high-waisted. She cinched it together with a thin belt, and completed the outfit with a brown, cropped polo shirt, platform creepers, and those tiny sunglasses all the It Girls are wearing right now. We’re getting total 90s vibes! Scroll down to see both Gigi and Bella’s outfits!

The girls have actually been twinning with two other famous sisters lately: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner! Most recently, Bella and Kylie wore basically identical, neon yellow tracksuits. Kylie wore hers at the Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in Paris on June 21, and while Bella rocked red at the event, later that night it was sunshine yellow! Kendall and Gigi tend to wear the same style bikinis. So often, in fact, that we have an entire gallery of their hot swimwear!

Honestly, Gigi and Bella both look incredible in whatever they wear. We can’t wait to see how they twin next!