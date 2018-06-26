Breaking News
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 5 Cast Revealed: Jordan Kimball, Tia Booth & More

One hopeful bachelor has a freak accident which could have terrible consequences. A group of men meet Becca at a football field to run drills with professional Legends Football League stars and then play a lively game. Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson joins Chris Harrison for the play by play until a devastating tackle ends the fun and games.
We’re heading back to Paradise! The season 5 ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ cast has been unveiled, and this season features some of your faves and those epic villains. See the full list here!

Grab your sunscreen and your tea, because Bachelor In Paradise season 5 is on the way! It’s going to be a scorching hot season and a dramatic one, given the all-new cast. The tea is going to be spilling, that’s for sure! The cast for season 5 includes some iconic stars from seasons past and a few from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette!

The new season will premiere Aug. 7 on ABC. Bachelor In Paradise season 5 will air after Becca’s season wraps up. Season 5 will air on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura will serve as this season’s bartenders. Chris Harrison will be the BiP host, as usual. See the first batch of the cast below!

Angela Amezcua of The Bachelor 21 (Nick)
Annaliese Puccini of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Astrid Loch of The Bachelor 21 (Nick)
Bibiana Julian of The Bachelor 22 (Arie) and The Bachelor Winter Games
Chelsea Roy of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
David Ravitz of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Eric Bigger of The Bachelorette 13 (Rachel)
Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
John Graham of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Kendall Long of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Kenny Layne of The Bachelorette 13 (Rachel)
Kevin Wendt of The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelorette Canada
Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Nick Spetsas of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Nysha Norris of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Tia Booth of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)