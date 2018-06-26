Ariel showed off some sexy cleavage wearing a tiny black dress for her date night with boyfriend Levi Meaden on June 25. See 20 stars wearing LBDs you should copy for date night below!

Want some date night inspo? Look no further than Ariel Winter! “Going on a date w my baby,” the 20-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on June 25 before she headed out with boyfriend Levi Meaden. The cute couple headed out for sushi and Ariel looked so gorgeous wearing a black mini dress with a hint of lace at the neckline. A little black dress, or an LBD, is a classic choice for any occasion! Whether you’re headed out for dinner, drinks, or dancing — or all three — a black dress will always have you feeling and looking great! A black dress will never go out of style!

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexy wearing a black sequin mini for her PrettyLittleThing Launch party. This is definitely a nighttime outfit! Bella Hadid just showed off a black leather Versace dress during their Men’s Fashion Show in Milan on June 16. Actress Storm Reid, just 14, wore an age appropriate black dress with a ruffled hem at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. It was super sweet and perfect for a school dance or family wedding! Kate Upton wore a fitted black dress at the Fashion Media Awards way back in 2013. But the silhouette is timeless, and perfect for a work event or cocktail party.

Jessica Simpson wore a black sweater dress in New York in May, showing off a more casual look. She paired the look with thigh-high boots. It was sexy, but still made sense for a daytime date! See more examples of stars wearing LBDs in the gallery attached above.