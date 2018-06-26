Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande — See Her Sweetest PDA Pics With Pete Davidson

Happy birthday Ariana Grande! It’s the pop beauty’s 25th birthday and we’ve got the perfect way to celebrate! We’re taking a look at her cutest PDA pics with Pete Davidson!

It’s a Grande birthday! Ariana Grande turns 25 today, June 26, and we’re low-key so excited to see how her new fiancé Pete Davidson treats her on her special day! It’s no secret this year has been pretty crazy for Ari…especially the past few months with her whirlwind romance with Pete. They’re pretty freakin’ adorable, and hey — when you know, you know! We say — go for it guys! To celebrate Ari turning a quarter of a century old, let’s take a look at their cutest PDA pics!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few weeks, you have to know that Ari and Pete have been on the very FAST track to marriage. In fact, Pete just confirmed his and Ari’s engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and he’s “f**ing lit” about it! Even though it’s only been a few weeks since the pair got together, they’ve already taken a bunch of adorable photos. From having a cozy night together by the campfire toasting marshmallows, to Pete simply gushing over his woman on Instagram — it’s all so adorable! On May 30th, Pete announced their relationship on Instagram in a Harry Potter styled photo captioned “The chamber of secrets has been opened…” So sweet!

Another fav is when Pete posted a photo of Ariana sitting on his lap last week, showing off her huge ring! The two seem awfully cozy and madly in love with each other and it’s honestly so precious. We can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for Ariana and Pete, and we’re already anticipating their upcoming nuptials– hopefully sooner rather than later!

