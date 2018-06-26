Gordon Ramsay goes off a bistro employee in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 27 episode of ’24 Hours To Hell & Back.’ He’s ‘disgusted’ when the employee talks back to him in front of all the co-workers!

Gordon Ramsay, 51, doesn’t like it when he thinks people are taking advantage of his time. He calls out bistro employee Nicole for treating his boot camp like a joke in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hour To Hell & Back. She smiles and Gordon thinks she’s still laughing at him. “There’s nothing wrong with a smile to keep the face young,” she says. Nicole swears she’s not giggling. “I can laugh,” Nicole continues. “There’s nothing wrong with laughing.” Gordon has no time for this backtalk, especially in front of the entire restaurant staff. “I’m just disgusted that you’re standing there smirking away,” Gordon fires back.

He sarcastically asks Nicole if she wants some popcorn, and she snaps, “Maybe.” Then Gordon just unleashes his fury. “What a disgusting way to behave in front of your boss. You should be ashamed,” he says. Nicole still doesn’t shut her mouth. “I’m not,” she quips. Holy heck! Nicole has some sass, that’s for sure!

During the June 27 episode, Gordon’s “Hell on Wheels” will travel to The Brownstone Bistro, a Cajun fusion restaurant in Los Angeles. After an investigation, Gordon discovers that it’s vital for the Bistro staff to come together if the restaurant is going to stay in business. This restaurant is going to be one of Gordon’s biggest challenges, given his confrontation with Nicole. Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.