‘Younger’s Nico Tortorella: There’s ‘No Way’ Josh Is Over Liza — They’re ‘Intrinsically Linked’

Team Josh fans, Nico Tortorella still has hope for Josh and Liza on ‘Younger.’ HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Nico about the fan favorite relationship and Charles’ reaction to Liza’s big secret!

Josh and Liza may not be together at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they’re not in each other’s lives. They’re trying to navigate this new relationship as friends, but the feelings are still very much alive between them. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nico Tortorella at VH1’s Trailblazer Honors on June 21 about whether or not Josh is truly over Liza.

“No way,” Nico told HollywoodLife. “No way. But I think it means something a little bit different than what you think it means. Josh and Liza are intrinsically linked at this point. They have become the versions of themselves that they are right now, because of each other. Josh has matured, and Liza has transformed, right? And I think that has a lot to do with their relationship.”

As for whether or not Liza and Josh are better as just friends, Nico has some thoughts on that as well: “For right now. Not for the long run.”

Josh is one of the few people who knows Liza’s secret — that she’s not in her 20s but in her 40s. Charles just found out the truth, leaving him blindsided, angry, and confused. Given that Josh has been through something similar, what does Nico think about Charles’ response to the revelation?

“Everyone has their own right to react in their own way, you know? She’s been lying for a long time, especially in that context and in that relationship, personal and business. That’s f**ked up. Do I think he’s being a little but of a b*tch? Yeah. But, like, isn’t Charles always a little bit of a b*tch? But I love Peter Hermann so much that it doesn’t matter,” Nico told HollywoodLife. Younger season 5 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TV Land.