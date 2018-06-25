Dino Guilmette: 5 Things To Know About Shayanna Jenkins’ Baby Daddy

Congratulations! Shayanna Jenkins, the former fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, and the daddy is Dino Guilmette! As the couple celebrates the joy of parenthood, get to know all about Dino.

1. He’s an amateur boxer from Long Island. More than a year after Aaron Hernandez’s death, his former fiancée Shayanna Jenkins gave birth to her second child, a girl. While there was speculation that the child belonged to the disgraced New England Patriots star, Dino Guilmette confirmed to Radar Online in May 2018 that he was indeed the daddy. “I’m going to have my hands full but I’m happy about it,” he said. The Long Island native is described as a boxer and bar owner, while WPRI said that while Gino has “trained in boxing gyms for quite a while, [he] never fought in an actual bout.”

2. Dino and Shayanna just clicked from the start. The two began dating a year ago, after mutual friends hooked them up. “We just hit it off from the beginning,” he told Radar Online. Dino said that he wasn’t really thrilled with the negative attention surrounding her pregnancy – there were rumors that Aaron was the father, thanks to frozen sperm – but he learned to brush it all off. “I didn’t care one bit,” he said. “There are a lot of ugly comments out there. I don’t listen to them. I tune them out any way.”

3. He has a child from a previous relationship. “I’m excited. It’s my daughter,” Dino said when confirming his paternity with Radar, before revealing that he and Shayanna will have a full house of their own. “She will have two sisters. I have another daughter from a previous relationship and then there’s Shayanna‘s daughter with Aaron. It’s very exciting.”

4. Dino reportedly faced off with a rival in the ring. Though he hasn’t boxed professionally, Dino got into the ring to face a rival in 2017. He took part in a Brawl For It All bout in Providence, Rhode Island back in 2017, fighting Louis Savastano. “I don’t like him at all,” Dino said. Louis, a former professional baseball player, said the feelings were mutual. “He’s just a bully around town. Big tough guy. We banged heads a couple of times.” Though there was bad blood between them, their fight was for a good cause: a donation from the event was given to the Gary Balletto Foundation.

5. Dino’s father is hoping for a wedding. “Shayanna is a lovely young lady,” Dino’s father, Bill, said when talking with Radar. “She really is a special person. I adore her. I’ve watched all of my kids get married. I’ve married all of them off so far, except Dino. So hopefully that’s next.”