Chris Randone: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Stud On ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14

THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1403" - Becca looks to recover after last week’s drama as she takes six gentlemen on a spa date, where they unexpectedly must offer the services to some of the Bachelorette’s close friends from the most recent season of "The Bachelor." Chris joins Becca at the iconic Capitol Records studios where GRAMMY Award-winning artist Richard Marx not only sings to the couple but tasks them to write heartfelt lyrics about each other. One hopeful bachelor has a freak accident which could have terrible consequences. A group of men meet Becca at a football field to run drills with professional Legends Football League stars and then play a lively game. Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson joins Chris Harrison for the play by play until a devastating tackle ends the fun and games. The injured suitor will need to make a decision that will impact not only Becca but the rest of the house, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert) CHRISTON, JOHN, BLAKE, BECCA KUFRIN, CONNOR, MIKE, LINCOLN
Chris R. is still in the running to capture Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Before the next rose ceremony, here’s what you need to know about the sales trainer!

1. He comes from a very successful family. His family includes entrepreneurs who retired in their 40s, according to his ABC bio. Chris, 30, wants to do the same thing! He studied Health Service Administration at the University of Central Florida. Chris R. is clearly a driven guy! He’s also a fitness and health nut. Chris R. is a dedicated dude in all aspects of his life.

2. He’s got a tattoo. Chris has a big tat on his left arm that features very intricate designs that cover most of his bicep. The massive tattoo frequently peeks out of Chris R.’s shirts. Hey, tattoos are super sexy!

3. He only joined Instagram in 2016. While most of us have been on the Instagram game for a while now, Chris actually only joined two years ago. His first post was a picture of him with his sister in July 2016. He’s been killing it ever since!

4. He’s a dog lover. Okay, now we’re officially swooning. Chris R. shared a sweet Instagram photo of what appears to be his dog and captioned it, “You can’t buy love but you can rescue it.”

5. He’s a seriously good bowler. Along with three others, Chris R. won the Florida Bowling State Championship when he was 11 or 12 years old! Becca, if you need a bowling partner, Chris R. is clearly your guy!

The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Stay tuned for all the latest on Becca’s roller coaster season!