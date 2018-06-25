Chris Randone: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Stud On ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14

Chris R. is still in the running to capture Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Before the next rose ceremony, here’s what you need to know about the sales trainer!

1. He comes from a very successful family. His family includes entrepreneurs who retired in their 40s, according to his ABC bio. Chris, 30, wants to do the same thing! He studied Health Service Administration at the University of Central Florida. Chris R. is clearly a driven guy! He’s also a fitness and health nut. Chris R. is a dedicated dude in all aspects of his life.

2. He’s got a tattoo. Chris has a big tat on his left arm that features very intricate designs that cover most of his bicep. The massive tattoo frequently peeks out of Chris R.’s shirts. Hey, tattoos are super sexy!

3. He only joined Instagram in 2016. While most of us have been on the Instagram game for a while now, Chris actually only joined two years ago. His first post was a picture of him with his sister in July 2016. He’s been killing it ever since!

4. He’s a dog lover. Okay, now we’re officially swooning. Chris R. shared a sweet Instagram photo of what appears to be his dog and captioned it, “You can’t buy love but you can rescue it.”

5. He’s a seriously good bowler. Along with three others, Chris R. won the Florida Bowling State Championship when he was 11 or 12 years old! Becca, if you need a bowling partner, Chris R. is clearly your guy!

The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Stay tuned for all the latest on Becca’s roller coaster season!