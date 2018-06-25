XXXTentacion: Public Memorial Planned For Late Rapper — When Is It, Where Is It & More To Know

A week after XXXTentacion was shot and killed, fans of the young rapper will get a chance to mourn together. A public memorial for XXXTentacion has been announced, so get all the details.

The public memorial for XXXTentacion is set for Wednesday, June 27. Shortly after the death of XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, 20) on June 18, fans and fellow rappers flooded social media with tributes to the slain rapper. Now, they’ll have a chance to mourn together. The family of Jahseh announced on June 23 that a major public memorial will be held at Florida’s BB&T Center, home to the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

It will be from 12 PM to 6 PM… “Fans come out and say your final goodbyes,” Jahseh’s official Instagram said when it announced the memorial. (The account has been taken over by “his mother cleo and his management team.”) “It will be your last chance to see him. address is 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise Florida 33323 (The admission is free. This is a final farewell, not an event!)”

It will be an open-casket viewing. XXXTentacion’s lawyer, J. David Bogenschutz, told PEOPLE that this memorial will be a chance for fans to actually say good-bye to XXX, as it will feature an “open casket viewing.”

… and no one will be allowed to take pictures or video. With XXX’s body being at the event, no wonder that photography has been forbidden. “No cellular devices or cameras will be allowed,” the announcement said. “Please leave them at home or in your vehicle. An person found with any device of the sort will be immediately turned away at [the] game or escorted out and will not be allowed back on the premises.” So, if fans don’t make it down to Florida for the event, they won’t see any pictures or videos on online afterward. Plus, taking a picture of the rapper in his casket against his family’s wishes would be the epitome of bad taste.

Fans who can’t make it can pay tribute by donating to charity. “Everyone go donate one dollar to the xxxtentacion Foundation on the xxxtentacion.com website,” his family posted to Instagram. “All proceeds will go to various charities. This was his final wish.”

XXXTentacion was shot dead outside a motorsports dealership in Florida. Authorities arrested Dedrick Williams, 22, on June 20, charging him with first-degree murder. While the judge ruled that the shooting was premeditated, a motive has yet been revealed. Days after XXX’s death, his mother claimed that the rapper was expecting a child with his currently unnamed girlfriend. “He left us a final gift.”