Travis Scott Puts On Epic Performance Of ‘Butterfly Effect’ & ‘Goosebumps’ At NBA Awards

Welcome to the light show! Travis Scott had the wildest visuals during his bombshell performance at the NBA Awards on June 25! Watch him perform a medley of his hits!

Travis Scott, 27, nailed his debut performance at the NBA Awards on June 24! The Grammy-nominated rapper had the crowd on the their feet with his popular hits, “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps” at Barker Hanger in LA. And, while there was no sign of his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 20, Travis still brought down the house in front of some of the world’s greatest athletes. The father of one kicked off his performance with his track, “Watch” (May, 2018). Background neon lights lit up the entire stage and created a trippy effect just before Travis performed “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps”. Check out part of his performance below!

Travis was the perfect person to perform at the league’s second annual awards, which was hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, 47. Why Travis? — For starters, it’s no secret he’s a huge NBA fan! When he’s not selling out venues around the world, you can catch him court side in his native Houston, cheering on NBA MVP hopeful, James Harden, 28, and the rest of the Rockets.

Travis Scott with some wild visuals during his performance at the 2018 NBA Awards. pic.twitter.com/wyCWKAOMWr — NBA@SneakerReporter (@NBA_SR) June 26, 2018

Tonight, the NBA Awards will honor all of the league’s top performers from the 2017-18 NBA season, including the exclusive unveiling of the Kia NBA MVP, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, among others. (Scroll down for the list of winners!)

Hall of Fame basketball player and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dikembe Mutombo, 51, will receive the Sager Strong Award, presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace. He will receive a colorful suit jacket, Sager’s signature attire he would rock on and off the court during his years on air. Sager passed away no December 15, 2016 after a battle with leukemia.

———-

WINNERS

Rookie of the Year — Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Most Improved Player — Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Sixth Man of the Year — Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers)

Coach of the Year — Dwane Casey

Defensive Player of the Year — Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

NBA Cares Community Assist Award — Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Lifetime Achievement Award — Oscar Robertson

Teammate of the Year — Jamal Crawford (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Best Play of the Year — LeBron James‘ clutch shot of the year; February 7 Vs. Timberwolves

Most Valuable Player — James Harden (Houston Rockets)