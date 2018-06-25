Tiny ‘Hurt’ That T.I.’s Alleged Side Piece Asia’h Epperson Was At Xscape BET Pre-Party

Yikes! T.I.’s alleged side chick Asia’h Epperson showed up to a BET pre-party held in Xscape’s honor, and Tiny was furious! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details on their awkward run-in here!

Tiny and T.I. haven’t been on the best of terms after a video surfaced of him slapping a woman, who’s now been identified has Asia’h Epperson, on the butt. So, it’s safe to assume that the last thing Tiny wants to do is see Asia’h out in public. However, this unfortunately came true at the BET Awards So So Def 25th Anniversary Party on June 21. “Tiny felt hurt and disrespected at a BET pre-party, that was held in part to honor Xscape, late last week that Asia’h had the nerve to show up to. Tiny had to exercise all of her patience to avoid a nasty fight or even an awkward run-in with Asia’h,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Despite being upset and feeling the pain of being at a party with Asia’h, Tiny kept it classy and stayed on the opposite side of the room,” our source continued. Well, we’re certainly glad things didn’t get physical, but we can understand Tiny’s frustration. T.I.’s situation with Asia’h comes just months after Tiny and T.I. decided to rekindle their romance following his alleged affair with Bernice Burgos. Tiny would occasionally throw a sideways glance or even a mean look in the direction of Asia’h, but that was it. Asia’h did her best to give Tiny her space too, but the tension was obvious,” the insider added.

While Asia’h may have given Tiny space that night, we’ve learned she’s patiently waiting for T.I. to end things with the Xscape singer. “She refuses to be anyone’s side piece, so for now, she is going to stay quiet until T.I. breaks away clean from Tiny for good,” a source close to Asia’h told HL. I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out!