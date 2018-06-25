Tiny Flirting With Quavo To Get Revenge On T.I. — Why He’ll Be ‘Super Pissed’

Two can play at this game! While Tip has been seen out with an alleged side chick, wife Tiny Harris is now flirting like crazy with Migos’ Quavo. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

Is this just a coincidence? T.I. has a new business competition reality show called The Grand Hustle premiering in July on BET and lately he’s been seen with an alleged side chick, seemingly stepping out on wife Tiny Harris. That has the 42-year-old mother of their three kids super upset, but she’s getting her revenge by hitting up younger and hotter Atlanta rapper Quavo, 27. “Tiny has been flirting with Quavo to get back at Tip. She hung out with Migos at the ASCAP Awards and got really friendly with them all, especially her and Quavo they really hit it off. She’s been flirting with him ever since,” a source close to the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tiny was honored at the June 21, 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards with her iconic girl group nabbing the ASCAP Golden Note Award. Migos was presented with the Vanguard Award. It was such a big night for both acts so no wonder Tiny took the opportunity to hit up Quavo. Xscape was the superstar group of the evening, performing a medley of their hits “Who Can I Run To,” “Understanding” and “Just Kickin’ It,” in a sexy chair-dance routine. No wonder Quavo found Tiny hot!

To make matters all the more complicated, Quavo allegedly hooked up with Tip’s reported former side chick Bernice Burgos, 37, over the NBA All-Star weekend in LA in February. “Tiny gets a huge rush from flirting with Quavo because not only is he so much younger and so hot, she knows Tip is threatened by him. He hooked up with Bernice and Tip was not happy about it. Tiny knows if Tip finds out she’s been flirting with Quavo he’ll be super pissed. And he will find out, she will make sure because she wants her revenge” our insider adds.

Just before Father’s Day, video surfaced of Tip slapping the butt of a mystery woman, later identified as Asia’h Epperson. There has been tension between the rapper and Tiny ever since, as she’s been leaving cryptic messages on her social media. She took to Instagram on June 24 to write “Sleep on Me. I’ll still be dope when you wake up.” Tip attended the BET Awards later that day with Tiny noticeably absent, even though she’d been in LA three days earlier to collect her ASCAP Award.