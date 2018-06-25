Tiffany Haddish Reveals How Drake Blew Her Off After Asking Her Out For Dinner — Is She Furious?

Tiffany Haddish sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for her ‘Red Table Talk’ show and totally spilled the beans on a disappointing interaction she had with Drake.

Tiffany Haddish, 38, was the latest guest on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk internet show and as usual, she brought along a plethora of brutally honest entertaining stories, including one in which Drake, 31, totally stood her up, according to toofab! The rapper started talking with Tiffany after asking her to appear in his music video for “Nice for What” and although he asked her out, he totally didn’t follow through with the plan. “He’s like, ‘let me take you to dinner,'” Tiffany explained. “I was like shoot, I’m gonna get my mustache waxed, get my armpits waxed. Got me a nice little dress.” But when it was time for the date, he canceled due to a “family emergency.” “I was like okay, I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do,” she told Jada. “I love me a lot. I’m very busy. I would like to date. I really don’t have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I’m interested in hanging out with, I will clear the schedule, I will make some time.”

Despite Drake’s failure to follow through with the date, Tiffany’s not sweating it and seems to have other ways of enjoying men. In addition to the disappointing Drake situation, the comedian revealed that she has a book full of…well, d**k pics. “My d**k pic book!” Tiffany excitingly said. “I was doing research, because I’m a scientist. I’m a penialtologist. When I was younger, anytime I would go on a date, I would ask a guy if I could see his penis and then I would pull out my disposable camera and ask can I take a picture of your penis. I’m like, I don’t want your face or anything, I just want to remember your penis. They’d be holding it in their hands and from their hands you can see, dirty nails, dirty d**k. The tip of their penis matched the tip of their fingernails.”

Tiffany’s revealing stories in her interview with Jada definitely caused some shock and a lot of laughs from viewers. She recently made headlines when she gave details about a time she literally asked Leonardo DiCaprio if she could sleep with him. This girl definitely isn’t afraid to speak her mind and it’s why we love her!