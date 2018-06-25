Suri Cruise, 12, Proves She’s Just Like Any Other Preteen & Sets Up Lemonade Stand At NYC Pride

Suri Cruise helped parade goers beat the NYC heat over the weekend by selling lemonade during Pride! Showing support for the festivities, the youngster also carried a rainbow flag and wore a Pride button. See the adorable pics here!

Suri Cruise, 12, set up shop at the New York City Pride Parade on June 24 selling lemonade for $2.00 a cup. Although the cutie may be the daughter of superstars Katie Holmes, 39, and Tom Cruise, 55, Katie has always tried to give her a normal childhood. And let’s be real, having a lemonade stand is pretty much as run-of-the-mill as you can get! Suri and some friends were supervised by her nanny, as they literally manned a foldable table in the middle of the city’s festivities. At the end of the day, they walked off with a clear bin of cash — not bad, right? CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ADORABLE PICS OF SURI SELLING LEMONADE AT NYC PRIDE.

For the outing, Suri looked stylish as usual wearing a tank top and a colorful pink skirt. She had a purple bow in her hair as well as a silver sparkly purse with stars on it. She was also photographed carrying a small rainbow flag, and on her shirt she rocked a button with a “pride” saying on it. But while Suri couldn’t have been more casual about her entrepreneurial endeavor, fellow New Yorkers were shocked to see her selling lemonade on the streets. “I just bought some pride lemonade from Suri Cruise haha casual nyc days,” one Twitter user wrote on June 24.

Another person tweeted, “When Suri Cruise sells you lemonade at the Pride Parade.” “She was very sweet and kind, telling everyone to enjoy their day and woulds smile whenever someone walked past! Very sweet,” a source told Us Weekly of the preteen.

Suri currently lives in NYC with Katie, and just last month, on May 21, the mother-daughter duo attended the American Ballet Theatre Spring gala. The two wore complimentary floral dresses, and we can’t get over how Suri is totally her mom’s mini-me! Katie and Suri both appeared to have a ball at the Metropolitan Opera House, and we love how the actress is raising her daughter in the most normal way she possibly can!