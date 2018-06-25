Strawberry Moon 2018: When Is It & How You Can See The Weirdly Colored Full Moon

It’s officially summer! So, that of course means the Strawberry Moon is upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about the full moon, which will visible on June 27!

It’s going to be a special week for all of you stargazers out there! On June 27, at around 11:53 p.m., the Strawberry Moon will be shining bright, and all you have to do is look up! “It’s a cool moon because it traces a shallow path across the sky,” Bob Bonadurer, director of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium said to Journal Sentinel. “It’s the most colorful of all full moons. We always get more color in the sky when things are lower,” Bob continued. So, what is the Strawberry Moon anyway?

The moon gets it’s name because it’s quite literally pink/reddish in color. However, it was believed to kick off the strawberry-picking season on the east coast, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac. The Strawberry Moon will rise in the southeast sky and set in the southwest. As we previously stated, it will be visible starting on Wednesday at 11:53 p.m., but will reach its full phase at 12:53 a.m. on June 28. So, prepare to stay up late! The last time we saw the beautifully colored moon was in 2016, and it was pretty eventful especially because it occurred during summer solstice on June 20, which hasn’t happened since 1967. Pretty cool, right?

In addition to this year’s Strawberry Moon, planet lovers will also get a good look at Saturn, according to CNet. Starting on June 26, Saturn will be opposite the sun, which make it extremely close to earth. You may even be able to see the planet’s rings. Saturn will rise around sunset on Tuesday and climb to its highest point at 12:57 a.m. PT on June 27. Don’t miss out!