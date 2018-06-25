Flock of Quayle, where you at!? Stephanie Quayle has mashed-up her single ‘Selfish’ with Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ & you will fall in love with this countrified version of the hit song! Get your first look at the music video here!

“I know that it’s delicate… but I’m selfish.” Sounds like it would definitely be a T.Swift lyric, but it’s actually a combo of a talented country newcomer and the “Delicate” singer! Stephanie Quayle has released an amazing mash-up of her single “Selfish” and Taylor Swift‘s “Delicate,” and it’s absolutely seamless! HollywoodLife.com has the honor to exclusively premiere this raw video of the country singer and her band combining the two catchy tunes. “Both of these songs are from a strong female perspective yet have a vulnerability about them. We played them together in the studio and it just started to fall into place,” Stephanie said of the song mash-up. “I think we created something really cool here.” We’d have to definitely agree! With twangy dobro and a mandolin, plus Stephanie’s creamy country vocals, her twist on Taylor, plus her own lyrics to “Selfish” make the combination a perfect combo.

“Taylor inspires all of us as songwriters, especially us female writers. There’s a courage to write so honestly,” Stephanie explained her choice to cover the reputation singer. “‘Selfish’ is definitely a song where I went to that vulnerable place to share such a bold message…Is it cool that I said all that?” Stephanie’s “Selfish” is the first single off of her album Love The Way You See Me. The song details her feelings about being away from her husband, David Couch, who she married in 2015. “I was a little feisty, which I could be, saying ‘I just don’t want to share him. I just don’t want to share him. He’s busy, I’m busy, we want time together.’ I was feeling selfish, and a song was born,” she told Pop Culture of the catchy single. “It’s been amazing to see it resonate with women. I don’t think there’s many songs – I couldn’t name them – that are this specific about wanting time with the one they love. We hear a lot from the men, but it’s fun be the female.” That’s just another reason why the mash-up with Taylor made so much sense — that’s, literally, the goal of every T. Swift jam!

If you love this mash-up, and Stephanie’s stunning sound, you can get her full album, Love The Way You See Me, here! And be sure to watch the video of “Selfish”/”Delicate” above!