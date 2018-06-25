9 Stars Baring Summertime Cleavage In Halter Swimsuits– See Pics

Another day, another swimsuit trend we’re obsessed with! Ashley Graham, Elizabeth Hurley, Bella Hadid and more stars are rocking halter bikinis and one pieces that show off a lot of skin! See their hot looks here!

Summer is finally here, so that means it’s swimsuit season! But, with so many options out there it’s hard to find the right look. So, if you’re looking for a suit that’s going to show off your assets, the halter look is perfect. While vacationing in Zuma Beach on June 13, Ashley Graham, 30, took to Instagram to share a video of herself lying in the sun wearing a sexy black one-pice from her line Swimsuits For All. The halter suit, which featured a corset-inspired tie in the front, showed off Ashley’s incredible cleavage and gave her girls the perfect boost!

Bella Hadid, 21, is another star who’s a fan of the halter look. Back in April, the model was photographed rocking an itsy bitsy teeny weeny white lace bikini while in Indio, California. The halter swimsuit, which she paired with high waisted bottoms, showed off incredible curves, her toned abs, and of course her cleavage. She needs to share her fitness routine!

Proving that the trend has no age limit, Elizabeth Hurley, 53, shared a photo of herself in January rocking a hot pink halter one-piece from her upcoming line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The actress looked absolutely incredible and the look is quite similar to Ashley’s however, it featured cutouts underneath the cleavage instead of a corset. Just like Elizabeth, Jennifer Lopez, 48, looked completely ageless when she shared an Instagram of herself in a plunging white one-piece that gave us a breathtaking view of her insane body. Nevertheless, we love all these looks, and we think it’s a trend everyone should try!