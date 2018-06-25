Shayanna Jenkins Gives Birth: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Welcomes Baby Girl 14 Mos. After His Death

Congratulations to Shayanna Jenkins! The 29-year-old, who was engaged to Aaron Hernandez at the time of his death, reportedly gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, on June 16.

Shayanna Jenkins happily welcomed a daughter on June 16, according to TMZ. The site reports that the little girl was born healthy in a Rhode Island hospital, and that the father is Dino Guilmette. Shayanna has kept the identity of her baby daddy on the down low, which led many wondering if it could even be Aaron Hernandez, who Shayanna was engaged to when he killed himself in prison in April 2017. It was buzzed-about that Aaron could have frozen his sperm, but TMZ reports that that is nothing more than speculation.

Dino is a boxer from Providence, Rhode Island, and he was first confirmed as the father of Shayanna’s baby at the end of May, just days after she confirmed her pregnancy. Shayanna was able to keep the baby news under wraps for almost the full nine months, but she couldn’t help but rave over the impending arrival of her second baby girl — she also has a daughter, Avielle, 5, with Aaron — on Instagram just weeks before she was about to pop. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a white dress from a maternity shoot with a caption gushing over the exciting news.

“We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” Shayanna wrote. “I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home.”

It’s unclear how the relationship between Dino and Shayanna began, but he told RadarOnline in May that they “hit it off” right away. Dino also has another daughter from a previous relationship.