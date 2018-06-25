Selena Gomez’s Fans Creeped Out By Video Of Her Eating Eyeballs & Chewing On A Finger

Meet the next big scream queen: Selena Gomez. The ‘Fetish’ singer left fans terrified after they watched her eat eyeballs and take a bath with a sliced-off face, all part of a new horror short!

If anyone thought Selena Gomez’s role in Spring Breakers was freaky, just wait. Selena, 25, teamed up her friend and director of her “Fetish” and “Bad Liar music videos, Petra Collins, 25, to produce a slice of skin-crawling horror entitled A Love Story. Petra shared a snippet of the short film to her Instagram on June 21, and the footage was downright horrifying. In one clip, Selena takes a bath with a disembodied face, lovingly caressing it before coming close to kissing it (in one shot, more body parts can be seen in another room.) In another clip, Selena makes a snack of a human finger, before popping an eyeball into her mouth!

This is a far cry from Wizards of Waverly Place. Fans were a bit stunned to see Selena fully embrace horror. “At first I was a little scared,” Instagram user Lisa_Marie_xoxo said, “now I’m fascinated to see the rest!!! Seems to have lots of deep meaning and I can’t wait to see how it turns out.” Nikkiunc01 wasn’t so excited. “This is not the Selena that I [love] This is horrible!!! I would never let my child watch this craziness. Selena you have really changed. Not sure what is happening to you. Very disappointing.”

However, though fans were creeped out, they seemed interested in seeing the rest. “Congrats to [Petra] and Selena I wonder if sel was representing someone in particular through this video it’s amazing it creep the sh*t outta my soul with those weird masks. It’s not Scarry bitch it’s TERRIFYING. And I just love it.”

While seeing Selena give Jennifer Check, Sadako, Angela Baker and other horror queens a run for their money is surprising, Petra seemed eager to cast her friend in a horror movie while talking to Vanity Fair in May 2017. “I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about … that topic is sort of dear to us.”

A Love Story will stream, in full, at an unknown time on Instagram’s brand new long-form video platform, IGTV, according to Billboard. Will fans find out whose face is floating in the tub? What’s with the monster whose head is made out of hands (cue “Hands To Myself” joke here.) What’s with Sel making a meal out of her own leg? So many questions that will have to wait until A Love Story is unleashed on the world.