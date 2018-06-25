Rob Kardashian Fighting ‘Desire’ To Get Back With Blac Chyna: He’s ‘Fantasizing’ About Her

Blac Chyna looked super fine at the BET Awards and now baby daddy Rob Kardashian is fantasizing about his former fiancee. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Blac Chyna looked hotter than ever when she hit up the BET Awards on June 24 in LA. The 30-year-old flaunted her super fit figure in a glittery mesh crop top and skirt that was slit up to her hips. That caught the attention of former fiance and baby daddy Rob Kardashian in a big way. “Rob thought Chyna looked beautiful and sexy at the BET awards. After seeing her look so good, he had to fight the desire to text her and hit her up for a booty call. Rob found himself fantasizing about all the good times they had and her passion in the bedroom. He has felt lonely lately and despite their crazy times together he kinda misses her,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“However Rob knows his mother and sisters would disown him if he ever started messing with Chyna again so he resisted the urge to call her,” our insider adds. The former exotic dancer is currently at legal war with the Kardashian family, suing them in Oct. of 2017 claiming they put the kibosh on a second season of her E! reality show with Rob. The family however maintained that when Chy got a temporary restraining order against Rob in July of 2017, that made filming a new season impossible as they couldn’t be anywhere near each other.

Chyna did look really fine at the BET Awards, pairing her glittery silver outfit with a matching short wig. Her barely there gown showed off plenty of skin as well as her array of tattoos. Her chainlink crop top displayed off plenty of underboob while her skirt featured a mesh panel down the middle of her legs so that it slit all the way to her hips, exposing tons of thigh action. At least Rob can rest assured that the mother of his 19-month-old daughter Dream is single again, as her 18-year-old boytoy YBN Almighty Jay confirmed last week that the two were no longer together. Chyna arrived on the BET red carpet alongside bestie Amber Rose, 34, as her date.