Remy Ma totally dissed Nicki Minaj during her 2018 BET Awards performance on June 24 by not standing up for her or getting into the music. Check out her lack of love for Nicki here!

Nicki Minaj‘s friend and new Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Spice, captured a video of Nicki’s performance at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 and it totally proved that the talented hip hop star and Remy Ma‘s feud is still going strong! In the clip, Spice recorded a few seconds of Nicki on stage along with a shot of herself enjoying the performance. She then turned the camera over to Remy and her husband Papoose who seemed to be the only ones sitting for the high energy performance!

Although it was definitely a sight to see, this is just one of many times that bad blood showed up between Nicki and Remy. From diss songs to harshly calling each other out in public, these two just can’t seem to get along. Their feud started way back in 2007 and seemed to fizzle out when Remy was incarcerated on multiple charges in 2008 but as soon as she got out in 2014, it was all reignited.

Despite the animosity between the two rappers, Nicki seemed to really impress viewers for her BET Awards performance. She performed her the song “Chun Li” and “Rich Sex” in a tight red latex dress that showed off a huge amount of cleavage. The showstopping star is getting hyped up to release her new album Queen in Aug. 2018 and we have to admit that we are super excited for it. Will there be another diss track? We’ll just have to wait and see!

In addition to Nicki’s upcoming album, she just dropped a new tune with Ariana Grande called “Bed” and it’s already hitting up the charts! The bop will be featured on Ariana’s new album Sweetener set to come out June 20.