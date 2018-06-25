‘Pawn Stars’ Dad Richard Harrison, Aka Old Man, Dies At 77

It’s a sad day for ‘Pawn Stars’ fans. Richard Harrison’s son, Rick, has confirmed that his father — who you probably know from the show as Old Man — passed away this morning. Get the details here!

Three generations of the Harrison family had a keen eye for picking out treasure from trash on the History Channel show Pawn Stars — but the oldest member of the fam, Richard Harrison, sadly passed away this morning. The 77-year-old reality TV star was known as Old Man, and had been since he was only 38. “‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” his son Rick Harrison told TMZ this morning. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.” While Rick didn’t give any details surrounding his father’s death in his statement, he did say he was lucky to have Richard as his dad. “He was my hero,” he said.

Old Man and Rick opened their Las Vegas pawn shop together in 1989 and, together, they turned it into a popular reality show in 2009. To this day, the show is still running and just finished its fifteenth season, which is no small thing! Looks like fans love following along with the daily lives of the Harrison family as they assess the items brought in, determining their worth to the excitement or disappointment of their many customers. People come from all over to have their goods looked at by the pairs’ keen eyes, and Old Man was a fan favorite from the beginning for his no-nonsense attitude and his tales of the Navy.

While Old Man hasn’t been a Pawn Stars regular since 2015, he will still very much be missed — not just by his family members, but by his many fans as well. Our thoughts are with the Harrisons during this time!