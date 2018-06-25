Nicki Minaj Rocks Completely Sheer Mini With Major Cleavage After BETs Performance

After her super sexy performance at the BET Awards, Nicki Minaj changed into a tiny, cut-out mini, showcasing her cleavage in the sheer creation. See her look below!

Nicki Minaj, 35, was one of the biggest stars at the BET Awards, but she never rocked the red carpet. Instead, she took the stage to perform her songs “Chun-Li” and “Rich Sex.” She started the performance in a black boxer jacket and then stripped down to reveal a sexy red latex bodysuit and skirt. Then, she took the stage with Big Sean, YG, and 2 Chainz to perform “Big Bank.” For the third song, she changed again, into a pink latex bodysuit with pink sequin dress on top. She rode a pink glitter horse for the performance!

After her time on stage, she changed again and went back into the audience. She wore a completely sheer mini dress, with a huge cut-out on her chest, showing off her cleavage. She was wearing a tiny nude thong under her halter dress, and no bra! She showcased her hot look on live TV while doing a champagne toast with host Jamie Foxx to introduce Janelle Monae. Her blonde hair was in sexy, wet waves, and she rocked a super dramatic cat eye liner. Back in 2015, Nicki hit the BET Awards red carpet wearing a long sleeved, floor length black lace dress. A very different look from 2018!

Nicki performed at the show in front of her ex Meek Mill. And he might be feeling a little sad, since she slayed on stage and throughout the night!