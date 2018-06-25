Proud dad alert! LeBron James was on the sidelines when his 13-year-old son attempted a slam dunk during a basketball game, and his reaction was PRICELESS. Check it out here!

LeBron James Jr, 13, is following in his dad’s footsteps on the basketball court! The teenager played in the “Balling on the Beach” tournament over the weekend, and his proud papa was there to take it all in. So, LeBron Jr. decided to give his old man a show — by trying out a slam drunk for the first time! Unfortunately, he missed the epic shot, but his dad was definitely impressed. Cameras panned to the NBA star on the sidelines, and his mouth literally dropped open in shock by what he witnessed.

LeBron was so stunned by what he saw, that he reposted the video to his own Instagram page later on, and raved over his son in the caption. “Man what!?!?!” he wrote. “First time he ever tried that in a game today! And it was someone kind trailing him behind too! Surprised not only me but everyone in the gym. Man o Man!” You know if you can impress an NBA champion like LeBron James…you’re doing something right. Could LeBron Jr. be well on his way to the NBA, too!?

In 2004, LeBron and his high school sweetheart, Savannah James, welcomed LeBron Jr. as their first child. Three years later, their son, Bryce Maximus, was born. LeBron proposed on New Year’s Eve 2011, and he and Savannah were married in 2013. Their daughter, Zhuri, was born the next year.

Bronny James had Dad hype after his first in game dunk attempt! 👀👑🏝 pic.twitter.com/hnIHvQWEbn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 24, 2018

LeBron led his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to this year’s NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors for the fourth year in a row. However, the Warriors swept the Cavs 4-0 to win the series.