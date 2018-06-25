Kourtney Kardashian’s Boob Almost Pops Out Of Dress On Vacay: See Near Wardrobe Malfunction

Kourtney Kardashian risked an embarrassing nip-slip while posing for a photo during her trip to Italy with her hunky boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is in Capri, Italy living her best life with her sexy boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25. She’s been sharing gorgeous vacation snaps from glamorous locations on Instagram, making us green with envy. And on June 25 she gave us all a lesson in how to take a snap while looking sexy and narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction with grace. That’s hard to do all at the same time! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was sitting on a boat, wearing a very short, sleeveless white dress, which was slipping down her shoulders. One sudden move and one of her boobs could have popped out. But whereas many of us would have been flustered, scrambling to keep the dress up, she seemed to do it with ease.

Kourtney captioned the photo, “giorno e notte,” which is Italian for “day and night.” That’s fitting because the same post included a snap of her posing, in the evening in a Jacquemus dress. You’d be forgiven for thinking Kourtney was wearing a white shirt and a fringed sarong, slung low around her waist. But she’s actually wearing a dress and the white top and beige bottom is all part of the outfit.

It’s just one of many vacation looks that Kourtney has shown off this summer. From skimpy bikinis and shirts tied around her abs to make a chic crop top, to long wide-legged pants and skin-tight bodysuits with cutouts. Oh, and let’s not forget the classic straw hat.

giorno e notte @capripalace A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

Kourtney’s fans seem to think that she’s effortlessly cool and loved the photos of her day and night outfits. “Love this look,” one person wrote on Instagram. Another added, “I love you @kourtneykardash you’re sooooooo stylish. My icon.” Yet another fan gushed, “Every outfit epic.” One person wrote, “Your style gives me life…and by style, I mean you can literally wear anything and make it look great!” We find it hard to disagree with that!