Kim Kardashian’s Butt & Abs Workout — Copy High-Intensity Interval Training Routine Now

Kim Kardashian has the best body of her life, and now, she’s spilling her fitness secrets so you can copy her exact ab and butt workout!

Kim Kardashian is taking a page from sister Khloe Kardashian‘s book. She posted her (tough!) workout on Instagram, made by trainer Amanda Lee (@AmandaEliseLee on Instagram) so we can copy her favorite moves this summer. Kim must have been indulging in some doughnuts, ice cream and chocolate, because she posted the food emojis crossed out after her workout. Here’s what she did.

First she did a HIIT (high intensity interval training) session for booty and abs. Start on all fours and then lift your leg up and back. Repeat with the other leg. This seems simple, but it really starts to burn that booty! Next, Kim posted a video of her doing arm rows while down in a squat — a great example of getting two workouts in at once! Next, she did box jumps. Then she did squats with a 180 degree jump in between. All of these moves are killer on your legs and butt! Amanda has been working with Kim for at least a few weeks. She posted a photo of her and Kim in Wyoming on June 1, when they were visiting Kanye.

The whole family has really dedicated themselves to fitness over the past couple of years. Kourtney Kardashian just revealed that every morning she does tricep dips on her tub, and 100 squats before she steps in the shower. This is a quick and easy way to “get it in” and there are no excuses! You can do these moves in your bathroom with no equipment.