Khloe Kardashian Slams Fan For Calling Her A ‘Hypocrite’ For Staying With Tristan Thompson

Don’t mess with True’s mama! Khloe Kardashian is firing back at a hater on Twitter who had something to say about her relationship with Tristan Thompson! Check out her epic clapback.

Khloe Kardashian is sticking by Tristan Thompson through and through, going so far as to slam a fan who shaded her on Twitter for staying with him. “I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite,” a fan named Queen Persia wrote to Khloe. The mother to True fired back at the fan, writing, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.” Whoa, feisty mama!

The fan was quick to respond after she was lambasted to Khloe’s 26 million followers, and while she didn’t apologize, she actually spoke some truth that Khloe maybe needed to hear. “I’m not trying to judge you, bc I do adore you girl. your a role model to millions of girls, I get that you’re trying to figure shit out & tbh, your fans are protective of you. we just don’t want some lame breaking your heart again. that’s it,” Queen Persia replied. Khloe took it in stride, writing back, “love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!! I appreciate you. I do!!”

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

Khloe is clearly incredibly passionate and on-edge when it comes to defending her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan. Kim Kardashian, in particular, has reportedly been pushing her sister to end her relationship after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on the pregnant Khloe with multiple women — but Khloe won’t budge. Still, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim is “counting down the days ’til Khloe gets her sh*t together and kicks Tristan to the curb,” and the KKW Beauty mogul even admitted to Ellen Degeneres that the whole situation is “so f**ked up.” It sure is!