Gigi Hadid Vs. Kendall Jenner: Which BFF Has The Hottest Bikini Looks?

It’s officially bikini season and these two BFFs love showing off their bikini bodies on Instagram! See their best looks below!

From the runway to tropical vacations to just lounging in their backyards, models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are very comfortable in swimsuits! In fact, these bikini besties have been showing off their toned bodies left and right this summer. Kendall just posted a gorgeous yellow bikini on her Instagram on June 23. She posted three different poses and she looks flawless in them all! She’s actually wearing her own design — the KENDALL + KYLIE X REVOLVE Knot Front Bikini Top and Cutout High Rise Bikini Bottom, exclusively available on Revolve.com. The top is $78 and the bottom is $68. It’s so flattering!

Gigi has posed in a red, white, and blue bikini, perfect for the upcoming 4th of July and Labor Day! And, she wore a cute bikini on the runway at Tommy Hilfiger‘s New York Fashion Week show in September 2015. She has so much confidence! Both of these ladies are rocking these summer looks and feeling good about themselves — that’s what we love to see! You don’t have to be a supermodel like Gigi or Kendall to rock these looks — every body is a bikini body! See pics of Kendall and Gigi rocking bikinis in the gallery attached!

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

If you have a smaller chest like Kendall, you actually have a lot of options as far as bikini tops. You can rock strapless styles without feeling like you constantly need to pull up your suit, and string bikinis will look great on you. Added details like ruffles will bring attention to your chest.