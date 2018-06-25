Kanye West Reveals His Status With Drake After Feud & Shares Surprise Help He Gave Him On ‘Ye’

Even though Drake called Kanye West out on his Pusha T diss track, there’s still a mutual respect between the rap stars — at least according to ‘Ye in a tell-all new interview!

Kanye West is making it clear once and for all: He’s cool with Drake. Despite recent public friction between the guys, Kanye had no shame in admitting that Drizzy wrote the hook for the track “Yikes” off his latest album, ‘Ye, during an interview with the New York Times. Drake was not credited as one of Kanye’s collaborators on the album. However, a Hot 97 host first made the claim that Drake wrote for the record earlier this month. This was the first time it was confirmed by one of the rappers themselves, though. ‘Ye also revealed that Drake had written a full verse, as well, but it didn’t make the album’s final cut.

Drake has been called out by various members of the hip-hop community for allegedly using a ghostwriter in the past, so it definitely says something that he was a writer on one of the most buzzed-about albums of the year. Especially since he was recently embroiled in a MAJOR feud with Pusha T whose album Kanye helped produce. Pusha referenced the alleged ghostwriting on the track “Infrared” from his Kanye-produced record, and Drake clapped back in a track of his own called “Duppy Freestyle.” In this lyrics, he called out Kanye, as well as Pusha T.

“Tell ‘Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you, considering we just sold another 20 for you,” Drake raps on “Duppy” — his way of saying that Pusha’s record wouldn’t have gotten any buzz if he didn’t call out Drake. Along with the track, he also uploaded a photo of a fake invoice, charging Kanye’s label, G.O.O.D Music, $100,000. Whoa!

Despite all this feuding, though, Kanye took to Twitter in early June to make it clear that the drama was OVER. “I’ve never been about beef,” he wrote. “I’m about love. Lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone. So this is dead now.” Well, we’ll have to see if Drake feels the same way when his album comes out later this week…