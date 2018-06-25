Josh Duhamel Has ‘Fallen Hard’ For Eiza Gonzalez & Is ‘Blown Away’ By Their Connection

Josh Duhamel is extremely smitten over Eiza Gonzalez and would love to turn their relationship into something serious. Find out what he hopes for their future together!

Josh Duhamel, 45, has been happily dating Eiza Gonzalez, 28, and although it’s still new, he can’t believe how strong his feelings already are for the brunette beauty. “Josh has been taken totally by surprise by his feelings for Eiza, he didn’t expect to meet someone this quickly that he would feel this way about,” a source close to Josh EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When he split with Fergie, Josh presumed he would be single for a year or so, and was kind of looking forward to it, but then he met Eiza and everything changed. Josh really wasn’t interested in anything serious, and at first they were just hooking up and keeping it casual, but he’s really fallen for her in a big way.”

One of the reasons Josh may be falling so quickly for his new lady is because she’s been very supportive of his needs and understands that his divorce may cause him to feel he needs to move slowly. “Eiza has been happy to go at Josh’s pace, and hasn’t pressured him at all—he loves how easy going she is, totally laid back and not demanding at all,” the source continued. “It’s just easy with Eiza, it’s like he’s known her forever, and they have such a strong connection it blows him away. Despite not looking to get straight back into a relationship, Josh has really fallen hard for Eiza, he’s crazy in love with her, and can already see himself getting married again one day.”

It definitely sounds like Josh is moving on from his last marriage and is putting happiness first! We are so excited for him and are glad to hear he’s found love again. He and Eiza have reportedly been dating since Feb. and although he’s been hush hush about it, that may change in the near future. We’ll definitely be paying attention to see where things go from here!